Lifetime Orders Second Dose of Medicine
Lifetime can’t get enough of its hit drama Strong Medicine. The women’s cable net is ordering a pilot for a Strong Medicine spin-off from producer Sony Pictures Television. Strong Medicine: First Response would be aimed at a younger audience. Lifetime recently committed to a sixth season of Strong Medicine and bought the rights to repeats to strip on its own air.
