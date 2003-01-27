Lifetime orders Screwball pilot

Lifetime Television has ordered up a new drama pilot that could join its Sunday-night

original block.

Screwball Homicide, a one-hour show from Sony Pictures Television and The

Greenblatt Janollari Studio, will be ready for summer 2003.

The show centers on a crack female detective and her partner, who happens to

be her ex-husband.

Lifetime is looking for a show to replace outgoing freshman legal drama

For the People.