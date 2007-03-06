Lifetime Orders "Quirky" Dramedy

Lifetime has ordered 13 episodes of a new dramedy, Side Order of Life.

The show, which is from Jinks/Cohen Company with Warner Horizon Television, is scheduled to debut in July.

Marisa Coughlan, Jason Priestley, Christopher Gartin and Diana-Maria Riva star in what is described as a quirky look at a magazine photographer who reevaluates her life after “a wake-up call from the universe.”