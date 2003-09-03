Trending

Lifetime orders more MISSING , Wild Card

By

Lifetime Television has ordered five more episodes of both of its new original
dramas 1-800-MISSING and Wild Card. That brings the total run up
to 18 episodes so far.

The new shows, which air on Saturday nights, are performing steadily for
Lifetime.

1-800-MISSING is averaging a 2.6 Nielsen Media Research household rating and Wild Card a 2.4.