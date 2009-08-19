Lifetime Orders More 'Drop Dead Diva'

Drop Dead Diva has legs at Lifetime. The cabler has renewed the Sony Pictures TV dramedy for a second season.

Lifetime has ordered 13 episodes to air next year. Diva stars Brooke Elliott as a once-shallow aspiring model who is reborn after a car accident as brilliant, plus-size attorney Jane Bingum.

Series performed strong out the gate for the cabler in its debut in July. Diva has averaged 2.6 million viewers in its Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot, and in its most recent airing Sunday, it hit a best-yet aud of more than 3 million viewers. Diva’s ascent has helped boost the aud for its 10 p.m. companion drama Army Wives, making both shows more valuable to Lifetime.

