Lifetime Orders More 'Army Wives'

Lifetime has ordered a fourth season of drama series Army Wives, the network said Tuesday. The network has ordered 18 episodes for season four, which will premiere on the network in 2010.

Army Wives has been Lifetime's most successful series to date, with the second season finale giving the network its highest ratings ever in the 18-34 demo. The series is also cable's most watched drama among women 18-49, a demo the network has been trying hard to attract as it seeks to shift its demos younger.

The pickup also comes in advance of the season three premiere, which bows on the network in June.

"This early pick-up - even prior to the Season 3 premiere - is a true testament to our commitment and support of this great show," said JoAnn Alfano, Executive Vice President, Lifetime Networks, announcing the pickup.