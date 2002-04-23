Lifetime, Nick top cable charts
Lifetime Television and Nickelodeon tied for the top spot in last week's
cable Nielsen ranks, with both channels posting a 2.0 average in prime time.
Nickelodeon got a boost from its 15th annual Kids Choice Awards April
20, which earned a 3.7 household rating, according to a Turner Entertainment
analysis of Nielsen Media Research numbers.
TBS Superstation was buoyed by a 4.1 rating April 21 for its latest original
movie, Disappearance
, and it finished second with a 1.6
prime time average.
Sister networks Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network followed with
1.5 ratings.
For the second consecutive week, MTV: Music Television's The Osbournes
ranked as the highest-rated cable show, recording a 5.2 rating April 16.
The World Wrestling Federation on TNN: The National Network remained in
second place with a 4.8 rating April 15.
MTV finished the week with a 1.2 average and TNN
collected a 1.0.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.