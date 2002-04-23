Lifetime, Nick top cable charts

Lifetime Television and Nickelodeon tied for the top spot in last week's

cable Nielsen ranks, with both channels posting a 2.0 average in prime time.

Nickelodeon got a boost from its 15th annual Kids Choice Awards April

20, which earned a 3.7 household rating, according to a Turner Entertainment

analysis of Nielsen Media Research numbers.

TBS Superstation was buoyed by a 4.1 rating April 21 for its latest original

movie, Disappearance

, and it finished second with a 1.6

prime time average.

Sister networks Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network followed with

1.5 ratings.

For the second consecutive week, MTV: Music Television's The Osbournes

ranked as the highest-rated cable show, recording a 5.2 rating April 16.

The World Wrestling Federation on TNN: The National Network remained in

second place with a 4.8 rating April 15.

MTV finished the week with a 1.2 average and TNN

collected a 1.0.