Lifetime Names Senior VP/General Counsel
By B&C Staff
Lifetime Entertainment Services promoted Linda Rein to senior vice president and general counsel.
Rein had been VP, business and legal affairs.
In her new role, she will oversee all legal matters for the cable programmer.
