Lifetime Names Reality Exec

Sandy Varo, art director for alternate series at CBS, joined Lifetime Television in Los Angeles as vice president of reality programming.

She will develop new reality shows, as well as overseeing sophomore series Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead, which was picked up for a second season starting Oct. 12 at 9 p.m., and shepherding the launch of new series America's Psychic Challenge, which will follow Williams at 10 p.m.

Also in the pipeline is the January launch of makeover show How to Look Good Naked. Her resume includes stint at MSNBC, E! Entertainment Television and WE tv.