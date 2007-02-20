Lifetime Names New Scripted Series Exec
Julia Gunn, director of current programs for Warner Bros. Television from 1999 to 2003, has joined Lifetime as VP, series development and current programming, effective immediately.
Gunn reports to Maria Grasso, senior VP, original programming, and will be responsible for scripted series.
At Warner Bros., Gunn oversaw series including Friends, ER, West Wing and Third Watch.
