Lifetime Names Cottone Development VP

Lifetime Television has named Lucia Cottone VP, series development and current programming, effective April 17. She will report to Maria Grasso, senior VP, original programming.

Cottone will be based in Los Angeles, where she will be responsible for scripted series development as well as current programming, including the summer premiere drama series Angela’s Eyes.

Said Grasso in a statement, “Lucia’s diverse background, which includes positions at both studios and networks, makes her an ideal choice for this critical position,”

Since March 2004, Cottone had been director of cable programming for NBC Universal Television Studios, where she oversaw USA series Monk and upcoming Sci Fi series Eureka, in addition to the scripted development slate for both networks.

Cottone’s previous experience included work as a Miami-based programming and development consultant for clients including radio company Grupo Prisa International and Hispanic interactive mobile applications company Up-Mobile.

She formerly served as VP, development, for Telemundo Network Group and director, drama development, at UPN. She began her career at Rysher Entertainment as director, creative affairs.