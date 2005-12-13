Lifetime Names Consumer Publicity Chief
Neil Schubert, former senior VP, publicity and advertising, at Universal Television Productions, has joined Lifetime as senior VP, publicity, based in Los Angeles.
Schubert will be in charge of consumer publicity for Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network.
At Universal, he oversaw publicity campaigns for the Law & Order franchise as well as Coach, Just Shoot Me and American Dreams.
He was most recently a PR consultant to E! and Style Networks.
Lifetime is a 50/50 joint venture between Disney and Hearst.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.