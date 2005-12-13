Lifetime Names Consumer Publicity Chief

Neil Schubert, former senior VP, publicity and advertising, at Universal Television Productions, has joined Lifetime as senior VP, publicity, based in Los Angeles.

Schubert will be in charge of consumer publicity for Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network.

At Universal, he oversaw publicity campaigns for the Law & Order franchise as well as Coach, Just Shoot Me and American Dreams.

He was most recently a PR consultant to E! and Style Networks.

Lifetime is a 50/50 joint venture between Disney and Hearst.

