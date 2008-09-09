Lifetime Moving PR, Research to L.A.

Lifetime Networks, already with a large contingent of employees in Los Angeles, is telling staffers Tuesday that the public-affairs and communications departments and much of the research department will also be moving to the left coast as of Jan. 1.

Lifetime chief Andrea Wong said in a memo to staffers that research chief Mike Greco, executive vice president of research, and Meredith Wagner, executive VP of corporate affairs and communications and a 22-year veteran at Lifetime, will also make the move.

"Along with these moves will inevitably come some restructuring, but it is my sincere hope that as many people as possible among the affected departments will consider relocation, if appropriate," Wong said in her memo, although she added that the move will be "very difficult for many of the impacted employees."

Wong herself often shuttles between Los Angeles and New York, and she said the move to Los Angeles is "critical to the company's growth and continued success."

The New York office would still house the sales, finance, digital and human-resources departments. Lifetime's marketing department moved to Los Angeles last fall.