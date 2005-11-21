At Lifetime, the Message is Medium

Lifetime has picked up exclusive off-net basic cable rights to Medium from Paramount Domestic Television. The drama, now in its second year on NBC, will join the women’s network’s slate in 2009. The show, currently airing at 10 p.m. Mondays on NBC, stars Patricia Arquette as a crime-solving mother with psychic powers and abilities far beyond those of normal soccer moms.

The acquisition, spearheaded by Lifetime’s new entertainment President Susanne Daniels, comes after Lifetime pulled the plug on long-running medical drama, Strong Medicine. It has also greenlit two major prime time originals, half-hour office spoof, Lovespring, and hour-long high school cheerleading reality show, Cheerleaders, which are slated for first quarter 2006.

Medium is produced by Picturemaker Productions in association with Grammnet Productions and Paramount. Lifetime averaged 1.79 million total viewers in prime during October, up four percent over last year.

Elsewhere at the network’s parent company, Lifetime Entertainment Services, Trez Thomas has been named Vice President/creative Director.

In the New York-based position, she will oversee broadcast design for Lifetime’s trio of cable networks: Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women.

Thomas in 1995 founded production company Air Force One, which has consulted on the branding of cable networks including Sundance Channel and National Geographic Channel. Before that, she was Director of On-Air Promotion at ESPN and ESPN2.