Lifetime Makes More Movies

Lifetime Television is boosting its original-movie production to 19 films for the coming TV season, up seven from its current total. It is also adding a syndicated radio network to its brand lineup.

Household names like Lauren Holly, Mary-Louise Parker and Debra Winger will star in upcoming made-fors. The network is also planning its first original miniseries--about sex trafficking--which will air in 2005.

Lifetime unveiled the projects to advertisers Thursday morning in New York. Other programming plans include a Friday night reality block, which will offer returning shows Head 2 Toe, a makeover show, and Merge, a home redecorating show; as well as new housecleaning reality show How Clean is Your House?, a British import produced by Fremantle North America.

Lifetime plans several specials. They will include a Nanny reunion (the sitcom aired on CBS); TV's Greatest Sidekicks; and Instant Weddings, where a couple goes from proposal to marriage in four hours.

The network also plugged its cross-platform opportunities, including digital networks Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women, the Lifetime magazine, and its web site.

The latest brand extension, revealed Thursday, is Lifetime Radio for Women, a four-hour syndicated block that will debut later this year on Jones Radio Networks.