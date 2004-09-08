Lifetime Mag Will Fold
After just 18 months, Lifetime Television and Hearst Magazines are shutting down their joint-venture women’s magazine, Lifetime.
The last issue will be published in October. "The translation into print was challenging given the current marketplace and did not yield the results we anticipated," Hearst and Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.
Both companies own part of Lifetime’s TV operation as sell as the magazine.
