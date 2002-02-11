Lifetime looks for next rising Dawn
The name game of choice in cable circles is who will replace new
United Paramount Network president Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff as the top programmer at No. 1 cable
network Lifetime Television.
One outside candidate is Barbara Fisher, currently president of network
programming for Universal Studios.
One insider: Kelley Goode Abugov, West Coast vice president of programming, who has
shepherded Lifetime series Any Day Now and Strong Medicine.
Lifetime CEO Carole Black is looking for background in drama series and TV-movie development and production.
But she's also big on a collaborative management style.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.