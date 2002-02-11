Lifetime looks for next rising Dawn

The name game of choice in cable circles is who will replace new

United Paramount Network president Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff as the top programmer at No. 1 cable

network Lifetime Television.

One outside candidate is Barbara Fisher, currently president of network

programming for Universal Studios.

One insider: Kelley Goode Abugov, West Coast vice president of programming, who has

shepherded Lifetime series Any Day Now and Strong Medicine.

Lifetime CEO Carole Black is looking for background in drama series and TV-movie development and production.

But she's also big on a collaborative management style.