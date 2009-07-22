Lifetime Launching "Runway" With Reunion Special

To help ease the transition from Bravo to Lifetime, the new home of Project Runway is bringing back some fan favorites from the series as a lead-in to the season premiere.

Eight former Project Runway contestants are taking to the catwalk in the two-hour special, Project Runway: All-Star Challenge. The competition will air on Lifetime on August 20 at 8 p.m., immediately followed by the sixth season premiere of Project Runway at 10 and the new spin-off series, Models of the Runway at 11.

The designers who will compete against each other in the All-Star Challenge will once again face criticism of their work from Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, and Nina Garcia, with the winner pocketing a $100,000 cash prize.

The eight designers competing in the All-Star Challenge are: Daniel Vosovic (season 2), Santino Rice (season 2), Jeffrey Sebelia (season 3), Uli Herzner (season 3), Mychael Knight (season 3), Chris March (season 4), Sweet P (season 4), and Korto Momolu (season 5).