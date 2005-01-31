Lifetime Launches Web Series

LifetimeTV.com will launch an original-content broadband program called Kiss + Tell! with Dr. Ian Kerner Feb. 1.

The web show will feature streaming video vignettes in which the sex and relationship expert will join with some average guys to resolve dating dilemmas sent in by ‘net surfers.

New web episodes will debut every other week, supplementing message boards and polls on the site, which the doctor will answer daily.

The first two weeks of February, Kerner and comedienne Amy Sedaris will also co-host Lifetime Television’s Sex, Love and Lies, introducing love-themed movies and taking viewer questions about relationships.

Movies in the series will run in prime time. Premieres include More Sex & the Single Mom, a Lifetime original; Sex, Love and Lies; True Romance; and the mini-series, Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis.

Kerner is the author of the upcoming relationship book and has worked previously for LifetimeTV.com dispensing dating advice.

