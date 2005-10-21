Lifetime Launches Trafficking Campaign

Lifetime has paired with Amnesty International and U.S. Women Without Borders to host house viewing parties for its upcoming miniseries Human Trafficking. U.S. Women Without Borders, an effort of the Women’s Funding Network and its member groups, has arranged more than 50 parties in 20 states to support groups of women to watch and discuss the miniseries, an expose on people forced to cross international borders. Amnesty International USA has planned 20 more parties using a downloadable organizing kit it created, including instructions on how to host a party, as well as discussion and fact sheets.

The two-night miniseries, Lifetime’s first ever, stars Mira Sorvino and Donald Sutherland. It runs Oct. 24 and 25 at 9 p.m.

The parties are part of a massive educational campaign the women’s cable network has launched around Trafficking as part of its public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women. Other efforts, done in partnership with anti-human trafficking advocates, include PSAs and events on college campuses.

On the backs of several high-rated original movies, Lifetime, the largest women’s network, reached averaged 1.08 million total viewers in prime time during third quarter, up 4% over last year. Human Trafficking is a Muse Entertainment Production for Lifetime Television.