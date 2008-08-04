Lifetime Latest to Launch Election ‘08 Bus

Lifetime Television became the latest network to hop on the bus bandwagon this political season.

The cable network's Every Woman Counts bus is on the road criss-crossing the country along the way to the Democratic and Republican National Conventions in Denver and St. Paul, Minn., respectively.

The bus will make 14 stops, and it is currently touring the south. Stops this week include Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 4); Atlanta (Aug. 5); New Orleans (Aug. 7); Houston (Aug. 11); and San Antonio (Aug.13). The bus will hit Denver Aug. 20 and be at the site of the Democratic National Convention Aug. 25-28 before heading back on the road for a swing through Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 31), and pulling into St. Paul for the Republican National Convention Sept. 1-4.

At each stop, women can sound off on the issues relevant to them by uploading videos to Lifetime's YouTube channel. There will also be voter-registration drives, and users at home can follow the bus via Lifetime's Every Woman Counts Web site.

The site also includes interviews with women working behind-the-scenes at the conventions, including CEOs of both conventions, a Convention 101 page, convention highlights and information on Lifetime activities in Denver and St. Paul.

The Every Woman Counts public-service campaign was inaugurated in 1992 to encourage women to speak out on issues, vote and run for office. The 2008 Every Woman Counts campaign launched in October 2007.