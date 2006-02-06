Lifetime Hires Brand Builder

As it readies for a re-brand, Lifetime has hired former McCann Erickson executive Martha Pease for a new position, executive VP, Marketing and Enterprise Development, Lifetime Entertainment Services.



Pease, who will oversee strategic marketing campaigns and look for new revenue streams on emerging platforms, is the second major executive hire by Betty Cohen, who was named Lifetime’s President/CEO in April.

Pease managed advertising and communications for the L’Oreal Paris account at McCann Erickson, which she joined in 2004 as executive VP, Worldwide Account Director. Pease’s marketing oversight at Lifetime will reach into both on-air and online promotions for the brand, including Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, Lifetime Home Entertainment and Lifetime Online.