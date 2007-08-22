Lifetime Green-Lights The Memory Keeper's Daughter
Lifetime Television green-lit The Memory Keeper's Daughter, an original movie based on the novel by Kim Edwards.
The film is slated for a 2008 premiere.
Mick Jackson (Tuesdays with Morrie) will head up the project, about a doctor whose fateful decision about a daughter with Down syndrome wrecks his life while enriching others.
The project will be produced by Jaffe/Braunstein Films for Lifetime, with Howard Braunstein and Michael Jaffe serving as executive producers from a screenplay by John Pielmeier.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.