Lifetime Green-Lights The Memory Keeper's Daughter

Lifetime Television green-lit The Memory Keeper's Daughter, an original movie based on the novel by Kim Edwards.

The film is slated for a 2008 premiere.

Mick Jackson (Tuesdays with Morrie) will head up the project, about a doctor whose fateful decision about a daughter with Down syndrome wrecks his life while enriching others.

The project will be produced by Jaffe/Braunstein Films for Lifetime, with Howard Braunstein and Michael Jaffe serving as executive producers from a screenplay by John Pielmeier.