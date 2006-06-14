Lifetime Goes to the Dogs

What's 10% of a Milkbone?

That's the question Liftime is looking to answer with a new reality series, Off the Leash, a half-hour series the cable net has just ordered for fall 2006 about a Hollywood pet talent agency.



“These are real stories about people who have big dreams of making their adored pet into a Hollywood star,” says Lifetime Entertainment President Susanne Daniels.

The series, from Intuitive Entertainment, is executive produced bys Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins (Blow Out, Juvies).