Lifetime Goes to the Dogs
What's 10% of a Milkbone?
That's the question Liftime is looking to answer with a new reality series, Off the Leash, a half-hour series the cable net has just ordered for fall 2006 about a Hollywood pet talent agency.
“These are real stories about people who have big dreams of making their adored pet into a Hollywood star,” says Lifetime Entertainment President Susanne Daniels.
The series, from Intuitive Entertainment, is executive produced bys Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins (Blow Out, Juvies).
