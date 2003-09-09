Lifetime gets Moore to 'Rock!'
Mandy Moore will host Lifetime Television’s fourth annual "Women Rock!" concert to fight
breast cancer.
This year’s concert will feature songs from the movies.
The show tapes Sept. 30 in Hollywood and will air Oct. 23 on Lifetime.
Also scheduled to appear: Celine Dion, Sharon Osbourne, Dolly Parton and
Kenny Loggins, among the veritable host of others.
