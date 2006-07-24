Lifetime Gets Grey's
By Anne Becker
Lifetime bought the exclusive basic cable rights to Buena Vista's Grey's Anatomy for $1.2 million an episode beginning in fall, 2009. The women's network will start running episodes from Grey's' first season once a week in January 2007.
Industry speculation indicated Buena Vista was going to sell the show to both Oxygen and TNT, who would share the cable window, for $1 million an episode. Lifetime, which is half-owned by Buena Vista parent company Disney, bought Buena Vista's Desperate Housewives in April for about $500,000 an episode.
