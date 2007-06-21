Lifetime Gets Custody

Lifetime has greenlighted original film, Custody, about a widowed college professor has to fight his stepdaughters biological father for custody.

Unusual for Lifetime, which specializes in strong female-driven stories, the film feature two male leads, though one is James Denton, Desperate Housewives's hunky plumber Mike Delfino. Rob Morrow (Numb3rs), plays the professor and Kay Panabaker (Nancy Drew) plays the daughter.

The film, which is slated for a September airing, is being produced by Jaffe Braunstein Films in association with Gail Lyon Films.