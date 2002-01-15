Lifetime far outscores competition
Lifetime Television's No. 1 slot in the weekly Nielsens is no surprise, but
the women's network won the latest round by an unusually large margin last
week.
For the week ended Sunday, Lifetime scored a 2.2 Nielsen Media Research
household rating in prime time, without any unusual 'event' programming.
But that was still a full half-point more than second-ranked Turner Network
Television, which came in at a 1.7.
TBS Superstation, USA Network and Nickelodeon all tied for third at a
1.6.
In total-day household ratings, Nick and Lifetime tied at a 1.3.
In the news wars, Cable News Network got badly clocked by Fox News Channel,
scoring a 0.9 vs. a 1.2 for FNC. MSBNC lagged behind at a 0.4.
FNC also won in total-day ratings, but by a slimmer margin -- 0.7 versus
CNN's 0.6. MSNBC scored a 0.3.
The most notable score came from ABC Family, which benefited from scheduling
conflicts at new parent broadcaster ABC, proving what happens when you spend
money on programming.
ABC Family posted a 3.4 Nielsen household rating with Saturday night's
coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, including the ever-popular
women's free skate.
When the National Football League shuffled its schedule after Sept. 11, its
wild-card playoffs conflicted with ABC's initial plan to cover the skating from
8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.
Rather than moving the matches to ESPN (which carried the PGA Sony Open golf
tournament and Firefighters' Combat Challenge survivor relays), ABC moved
skating over to its recently acquired ABC Family.
ABC Family won the night with the contest.
Another notable program was A&E Network's original movie, The
Magnificent Ambersons, which posted a 2.6, high for that
network.
