Lifetime far outscores competition

Lifetime Television's No. 1 slot in the weekly Nielsens is no surprise, but

the women's network won the latest round by an unusually large margin last

week.

For the week ended Sunday, Lifetime scored a 2.2 Nielsen Media Research

household rating in prime time, without any unusual 'event' programming.

But that was still a full half-point more than second-ranked Turner Network

Television, which came in at a 1.7.

TBS Superstation, USA Network and Nickelodeon all tied for third at a

1.6.

In total-day household ratings, Nick and Lifetime tied at a 1.3.

In the news wars, Cable News Network got badly clocked by Fox News Channel,

scoring a 0.9 vs. a 1.2 for FNC. MSBNC lagged behind at a 0.4.

FNC also won in total-day ratings, but by a slimmer margin -- 0.7 versus

CNN's 0.6. MSNBC scored a 0.3.

The most notable score came from ABC Family, which benefited from scheduling

conflicts at new parent broadcaster ABC, proving what happens when you spend

money on programming.

ABC Family posted a 3.4 Nielsen household rating with Saturday night's

coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, including the ever-popular

women's free skate.

When the National Football League shuffled its schedule after Sept. 11, its

wild-card playoffs conflicted with ABC's initial plan to cover the skating from

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

Rather than moving the matches to ESPN (which carried the PGA Sony Open golf

tournament and Firefighters' Combat Challenge survivor relays), ABC moved

skating over to its recently acquired ABC Family.

ABC Family won the night with the contest.

Another notable program was A&E Network's original movie, The

Magnificent Ambersons, which posted a 2.6, high for that

network.