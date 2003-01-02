Lifetime, ESPN: Cable's queen and king

Lifetime Television finished 2002 as the highest-rated cable network,

while ESPN claimed the lion's share of the year's top programs.

Lifetime averaged a 2.0 household rating last year, according to a Turner

Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data, on par with its 2001 marks.

Turner Network Television turned in a 1.8 average, growing a strong 13 percent over the year

before, and USA Network and Nickelodeon tied for third with 1.7 averages.

Cartoon Network occupied the fifth spot with a 1.6 rating, but it dropped 6

percent from last year.

ESPN, with a 1.5 prime time average, boasted 18 of the year's 20

highest-rated cable programs. The network's Sunday Night Football games averaged a

stellar 7.4 rating, up 17 percent from the 2001 season. ESPN's Sept. 8 telecast

of the Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans matchup grabbed a 9.6 rating, the year's

best for cable.

Fox News Channel's ratings surged 20 precent in 2002, making it the only

cable news channel to build off post-Sept. 11 ratings gains. Fox News finished the

year with a 1.2 average, while Cable News Network slipped 10 percentto a 0.9 rating. MSNBC's

ratings dropped 33 percent to a 0.4 and CNBC's 0.2 rating was off 50 percent

from 2001.

MTV: Music Television, buoyed by its hits The Osbournes and The Real World,

increased ratings 13 percent to a 0.9 household average. MTV's 2002 Video Music

Awards in August harvested an 8.3 rating, good enough to rank among the cable's

top-10-rated programs in 2002. MTV's other marquee award show, the 2002 MTV

Movie Awards, grabbed a 5.6 rating in June.

TBS Superstation produced the year's highest-rated original movie, a 5.9 for the June 9 debut of action thriller Atomic Twister.

Meanwhile, TBS's prime time marks slid 12 percent to a 1.5 for the

year.