Lifetime enjoys a summer audience

Summer viewing levels proved a boon, and not a bust, for Lifetime Television last

week. The women's network popped a strong 2.3 average in prime time Aug. 5 through

11, according to Nielsen Media Research.

"This kind of consistency gives us our strong prime time average for the

week," Lifetime research chief Tim Brooks said. "Other networks vary a great

deal night to night."

Lifetime's marks were buoyed by three movies that scored ratings of 2.7 or

better. Sunday-night original dramas Strong Medicine (2.7) and

The Division (2.5) were also strong performers.

USA Network reveled in strong ratings for its original dramas. Monk

scored a 3.4 rating Aug. 9 and The Dead Zone notched a 3.1 Aug. 11. USA

finished the week with a 1.8 rating, as did Nickelodeon.

Turner Network Television was third with a 1.7 prime time average, followed by sister networks TBS

Superstation and Cartoon Network. TBS' latest original movie, First Shot, recorded a 2.7 rating for its Aug. 11

premiere.