Lifetime enjoys a summer audience
Summer viewing levels proved a boon, and not a bust, for Lifetime Television last
week. The women's network popped a strong 2.3 average in prime time Aug. 5 through
11, according to Nielsen Media Research.
"This kind of consistency gives us our strong prime time average for the
week," Lifetime research chief Tim Brooks said. "Other networks vary a great
deal night to night."
Lifetime's marks were buoyed by three movies that scored ratings of 2.7 or
better. Sunday-night original dramas Strong Medicine (2.7) and
The Division (2.5) were also strong performers.
USA Network reveled in strong ratings for its original dramas. Monk
scored a 3.4 rating Aug. 9 and The Dead Zone notched a 3.1 Aug. 11. USA
finished the week with a 1.8 rating, as did Nickelodeon.
Turner Network Television was third with a 1.7 prime time average, followed by sister networks TBS
Superstation and Cartoon Network. TBS' latest original movie, First Shot, recorded a 2.7 rating for its Aug. 11
premiere.
