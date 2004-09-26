Lifetime Enhances Reality

After watching other networks score with reality, Lifetime Television is finally jumping into the genre in a big way.

Doggie Style focuses on a New York pet salon that caters to the ridiculously indulgent pet owner. The place is so high-end, it does dental veneers for dogs.

The Bridal Dynasty, set in an Orange County, Calif., bridal salon, outfits a lot of brides marrying Marines from Camp Pendleton who are about to ship out.

For makeover fans (hardly an underserved audience), Lifetime offers You’re Not the Man I Married, in which a husband gets a new look and enough relationship advice to make his wife blush with anticipation. If picked up for a series, the new shows arrive late in first quarter 2005.

Lifetime is even adding a little star power to its reality slate: The View’s Star Jones hosts Popping the Question, which captures outrageous marriage proposals.

The pilot airs Nov. 14. “We’re looking for great drama or comedy captured in real life,” explains reality programming chief Bill Brand.