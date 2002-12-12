Lifetime dumps People , refills Medicine

Lifetime Television is dumping one of its Sunday-night original dramas and renewing

another for a fourth season.

Freshman legal series For the People won't be back for a second

season. The show has been averaging a 1.9 rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and it will end with a Feb. 16

finale.

Strong Medicine, Lifetime's medical drama, will return for a fourth

season in July. The show is currently averaging a 2.5 rating in its third

season.

Lifetime's third original show, The Division, returns for season three

with new episodes in January.

Lifetime plans to replace For the People with a new drama, likely to

be selected early next year.