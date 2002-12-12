Lifetime dumps People , refills Medicine
Lifetime Television is dumping one of its Sunday-night original dramas and renewing
another for a fourth season.
Freshman legal series For the People won't be back for a second
season. The show has been averaging a 1.9 rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and it will end with a Feb. 16
finale.
Strong Medicine, Lifetime's medical drama, will return for a fourth
season in July. The show is currently averaging a 2.5 rating in its third
season.
Lifetime's third original show, The Division, returns for season three
with new episodes in January.
Lifetime plans to replace For the People with a new drama, likely to
be selected early next year.
