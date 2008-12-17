Lifetime Digital Sees Record Traffic in 2008

Lifetime Digital had its highest traffic ever in 2008, citing its acquisitions of ParentsClick Network and RoiWorld.com as a major part of its success.

Throughout all of Lifetime Digital’s online properties, including myLifetime.com and DressUpChallenge.com, Lifetime posted an 83 percent increase in average monthly page views, 27 percent in visits and 15 percent in unique visitors.

“2008 has been an outstanding year for Lifetime Digital,” Dan Suratt, executive VP, digital media and business development, said in a statement. “We experienced a banner year in terms of traffic, but more importantly we are well positioned for continued growth with Roiworld.com and MothersClick.com debuting in 2009,”

ParentsClick Network was acquired in August 2008, as Lifetime’s first-ever digital acquisition. The ParentsClick Network is a privately held social network and digital media technology company that has developed a site for creating customizable, content-rich communities.

In October 2008, Lifetime acquired RoiWorld.com, one of the leading brands in the casual gaming business and the No. 1 dress-up site for Korean teens. This acquisition launched a new RoiWorld.com in the U.S. and created Lifetime Game Studious Korea.