Lifetime to debut For the People
Lifetime Television is adding legal drama For the People to its Sunday-night originals block.
The women's network ordered up 13 episodes of the hour-long drama, starring Lea
Thompson and Debbi Morgan.
For the People, which comes from Cumulus Productions, will debut July 21, replacing highly rated drama Any Day Now.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.