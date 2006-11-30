Lifetime Closes Angela's Eyes and Lovespring, Picks Up Army Wives

Lifetime is dropping Angela's Eyes and Lovespring International, two of the first new series to debut under the network's new entertainment team under Susanne Daniels. Separately, the network greenlighted 13 episodes of new series Army Wives.



Both series debuted during the summer to solid starts and posted decent averages, but neither were up to Lifetime's standards for renewal. Crime drama Angela's averaged 1.73 million total viewers, while dating-agency-focused improv comedy Lovespring averaged 839,000. The women's network averaged 1.3 million total viewers during November, down 17% from last year.



Daniels, a WB veteran who joined Lifetime in August 2005, unveiled an ambitious new programming slate at Lifetime's upfront in March and is now moving ahead on rolling out new shows for 2007.



Army Wives is a drama about a group of women and one man living with their families on an active army post. The show, from The Mark Gordon Company and Touchstone Television, will premiere in March 2007.



Last week, the network announced a new reality series for January called Gay, Straight or Taken.