Lifetime Cleans House

Cable network Lifetime Television is targeting a fall launch for comedy reality series How Clean Is Your House?. Format powerhouse FremantleMedia (American Idol) will develop a U.S. version of the U.K home makeover show.

The Lifetime version will import the U.K show's cleaning mavens, Kim Woodburn and Aggie Mackenzie, who transform "the dirtiest homes imaginable," then make a surprise inspection several weeks later. The show launched on the U.K.'s Channel 4 in May of last year and was the channel's second-highest rated series.