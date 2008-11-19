Lifetime Bringing 'Acceptance' To TV

Lifetime Networks announced the start of production on Acceptance, a comedic film based on Acceptance: A novel by Susan Coll. The book tells the story of the pressures in today’s college admissions process.

Joan Cusack (Working Girl, In & Out) along with Mae Whitman (Arrested Development, Independence Day) will star in the upcoming film airing on Lifetime Television in summer 2009.

“Joan Cusack and Mae Whitman are amazingly talented actresses with impressive bodies of work and spot-on timing,” Tanya Lopez, Senior Vice President, Original Movies, Lifetime Networks, said in a statement. “Acceptance is a topical comedy that shines a spotlight on the competitive nature of contemporary education.”