Lifetime To Bring Roberts Novels to Small Screen

Lifetime has made a deal with Mandalay Television to turn four Nora Roberts novels into movies for the network.

Mandalay’s Peter Guber will executive-produce along with Stephanie Germain, president of Stephanie Germain Productions.

The Roberts novels under consideration to be picked for the four slots are: Blue Smoke, Carolina Moon, Montana Sky, The Villa, Brazen Virtue and River’s End. The megaselling Roberts' writes contemporary and historical romance novels, as well as mysteries.

Lifetime has previously made movie adaptations of books by Joyce Carol Oates, Jodi Picoult and Chris Bohjalian.