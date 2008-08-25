Lifetime Adds Unscripted Daytime Lineup

Lifetime is launching its first unscripted daytime shows, starting with Mom's Cooking, the return of Lisa Williams, and an untitled project described as "fat friends," about women who diet together.

Lifetime has ordered 20, hour episodes of Mom's Cooking, about mother and daughter bonding over food, for a Monday-Friday run starting December 2008. It has picked up five episodes of an update of 'clairvoyant'Lisa William's former series, Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead," for a five-day run beginning Oct. 27.

Lifetime is also committing to five episodes of the 'fat friends' project for January 2009, a story about bonding over less food.