Lifetime Adds More Missing

Lifetime has picked up six more episodes of Sunday night drama Missing, now in its third season.

The additional six episodes brings the season order to 19 for the show starring Vivica A. Fox (who also co-executive produces) about a quartet of FBI agents. The show is based on the series of 1-800-WHERE-R-U novels by Meg Cabot).

Missing is from Lions Gate Television and Maple Pictures, in association with CHUM Television.

