Life Won't Go On at ABC

Life as We Know It won't return after the critically acclaimed, ratings-challenged ABC drama finishes its current 13-episode run. And the future of The Complete Savages is murky.

ABC's Entertainment President Steve McPherson discussed the two shows during

a Sunday morning press conference.

Of Life as We know It, McPherson said he's frustrated he hasn't been able to

boost the teen drama's weak ratings. "Sometimes you do your best and

unfortunately you come up a little bit short."

He had similar comments about the future of Savages: "It's a challenge we have not found an audience," he said. "We're uncertain about the future of it. It's frustrating because we think it's a really good show."