Lieberman plots media ratings review

Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.) plans to hold a hearing on July 25, examining whether the ratings systems for television, movies, music and video games are working, says Dan Gerstein, communications director for Lieberman.

The hearing is in response to groups such as the National Institute on Media and the Family who say the ratings are confusing and ineffective. Expected to testify are advocacy group representatives, as well as industry representatives who say a universal ratings system is nearly impossible to implement because of the sheer quantity of content that would have to be rated.

A possible third group of witnesses may include someone from the Directors Guild of America, which has endorsed a universal ratings code.

On the House side, Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) is planning a hearing to look at similar, tenatively scheduled for July 20, sources say. - Paige Albiniak