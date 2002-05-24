Lieberman, McCain prepare broadband bills

Sens. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) are the next two

Senators expected to jump into the broadband debate, which is getting

increasingly complicated in the Senate.

Next Tuesday, Lieberman will introduce legislation that calls on the

administration to present its national broadband strategy.

Lieberman also will release a report showing that broadband deployment is

critical to the country's economic health.

The Bush administration has been saying for months that it plans to release

its national-broadband plan, but so far nothing has been seen.

Technology companies have been pushing the administration to develop a policy

that would result in the entire country having access to networks as fast as 100

megabits per second in ten years.

McCain's bill is a wide-ranging deregulatory package that would allow phone

companies to more readily compete with cable companies in the broadband market,

according to reports.

It also would allow the FCC to require cable operators, in some

circumstances, to let Internet service providers use cable networks to offer

competing services.

McCain is expected to introduce his bill in June.

Lieberman and McCain would add their bills to a growing pot of proposed

legislation intended to spur broadband deployment.

Sens. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and John Breaux (D-La.) both have introduced

their own bills, although they differ radically from each

other.