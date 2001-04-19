Lieberman lobbies studios on literacy

Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.) has asked studio execs to support a "media literacy" project he is proposing.

The conversation occured on Wednesday during a Beverly Hills meeting between the Senator, high-ranking officials from eight movie studios and Motion Picture Association of America President Jack Valenti. Sources said Lieberman also reminded execs that he plans to introduce legislation that would require the Federal Trade Commission to prosecute any studio that runs TV advertisements for R-rated movies that are "false or deceptive."

Valenti responded that FTC Chairman Robert Pitofsky already told Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) in a letter last November that any such law invites constitutional questions, and that if R-rated movies are advertised as such, there is nothing deceptive about the advertisement.

- Paige Albiniak