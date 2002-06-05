Lieberman introduces first of broadband bills
As promised, Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) Wednesday introduced legislation
that urges the Bush administration to announce a federal strategy to encourage
nationwide broadband deployment.
Earlier this year, the Bush administration promised such a strategy, but
nothing has emerged so far.
Lieberman's bill would require the administration to develop its position
within six months of the bill's passage.
Calling the lack of a policy an "absense of national leadership," Lieberman
said, "Decisions are piling up on spectrum, competition, rights management,
spam, privacy, child protection and more."
Lieberman plans to introduce other bills that would, in his view, encourage
broadband deployment and "spark the next sustained surge of economic growth," he
said.
The high-tech community has been pushing the administration to adopt a policy
that all U.S. homes should have access to broadband networks at speeds of 100
megabits per second within the next 10 years.
Lieberman is a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2004, after
serving as Al Gore's running mate in 2000.
Last year, he started a leadership political-action committee, which usually
is a precursor to seeking office.
