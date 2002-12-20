Lieberman calls for hearings on video games

Sen. and probable presidential candidate Joe Lieberman (D-N.J.) wants to

hold a new round of hearings on violent video games. The hearings could include

looking into the marketing of those games on TV.

Although retailers, rather than marketers, are the "front-burner" issue, Lieberman communications director Dan Gerstein said, "it would be good to look at

the whole picture," and that could include TV.

Citing the just-released "MediaWise Video Game Report Card," from the National

Institute on Media and the Family, Lieberman urged parents Thursday to be

vigilant, but said he is also calling for the hearings, prompted by "a small but

highly popular minority [that] is not just pushing the envelope, they are

shooting, torturing and napalming it beyond all recognition and beyond all

decency."

Media violence and its affect on public health has been a signature issue for

the senator and former vice presidential candidate.