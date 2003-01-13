Lieberman announces 2004 bid
Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), former vice presidential candidate and frequent media
scold, announced his candidacy Monday for the 2004 Democratic presidential
nomination.
Speaking to his alma mater at Stamford (Conn.) High School, he renewed his attack on
sex and violence in the media.
"As a father -- and, dear classmates, I must say now as a grandfather -- I have
taken on the entertainment industry for peddling violence and sex to our
children," he said. "I've spoken up for parents who feel that they're in competition
with the popular culture to raise their children and give them the right
values."
