Lieberman announces 2004 bid

Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), former vice presidential candidate and frequent media

scold, announced his candidacy Monday for the 2004 Democratic presidential

nomination.

Speaking to his alma mater at Stamford (Conn.) High School, he renewed his attack on

sex and violence in the media.

"As a father -- and, dear classmates, I must say now as a grandfather -- I have

taken on the entertainment industry for peddling violence and sex to our

children," he said. "I've spoken up for parents who feel that they're in competition

with the popular culture to raise their children and give them the right

values."