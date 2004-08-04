Licata Upped at Showtime

After only six months on the job, Richard Licata has been named executive vice president, corporate communications for Showtime Networks Inc., a bump up from executive VP of entertainment public relations.

In his new position, Licata will oversee strategic planning and execution of all global public and media relations both for Showtime and Showtime Independent Films.

He will report to Showtime Chairman and CEO Matt Blank and Showtime Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt.