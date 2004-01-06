Licata to Head Showtime PR

Public-relations executive Richard Licata is joining Showtime Networks Inc. to head up its PR operations, starting at the end of the month.

In his new job, Licata will be charged with bringing HBO-like buzz to Showtime’s original series, movies and miniseries.

Licata is the first new hire for Showtime President of Programming Robert Greenblatt, who came to the pay-TV network in July. Greenblatt and Licata worked together when Licata was senior VP of publicity and corporate communications at Fox Broadcasting Co. and Greenblatt was executive VP of prime time programming at the network.

Licata comes to Showtime from Rogers & Cowan, where he was executive VP of television and digital media. While at Rogers & Cowan, Licata and his team handled the marketing campaigns for FX’s The Shield and USA’s Monk, helping both of those shows earn Golden Globes and Emmys. He also handled other TV clients, including doing occasional publicity work for Greenblatt’s own production company, The Greenblatt Janollari Studio, which executive produces HBO’s Six Feet Under.

Prior to Rogers & Cowan, Licata was senior VP of publicity and corporate communications for Fox Broadcasting Co. Licata did publicity for HBO from 1980 to 1985, and started his career as a reporter and editor for the New York Daily News.