Library of Congress Sees Spots

Promax&BDA has made its collection of over 10,000 promotional spots available to the Library of Congress, which will make them part of its permanent collection.

The spots represent the winners of the group's annual awards competition from 1999 to the present.

Promax&BDA is the association for promotion and design executives in the electronic media, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The group holds its annual convention June 21-23 in New York.

